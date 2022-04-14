Samantha beams with joy as she reunites with her big brother, shares a happy pic & says 'missed you'

Samantha is one of the actresses who are quite active on social media. She makes sure to timely update her fans with her professional as well as personal life. However, it is not an everyday thing to get glimpse of her family as today the Jaanu actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her big brother. The actress reunited with her brother after a long and is very happy about it.

Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a pic with her big brother. The actress is seen posing with her brother with a big & happy smile for the selfie. Her radiant and glowing skin will keep you hooked to the screen, we just can't get enough of it. The actress is super pretty.

Sharing the pic, "Samantha wrote, Missed you big brother."

Samantha has two brothers, David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu and they like to keep themselves away from the media glare. Going by her Instagram profile, one can understand her siblings are not too fond of being in the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 29 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release.

In Bollywood, the diva has a Hindi film titled Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Hollywood project Arrangements of Love with John Philips.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde to Samantha: 5 celeb-approved trendy & easy-breezy lehengas perfect for summer weddings