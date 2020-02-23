Samantha to become a reality show host after web series debut?

Speculations are rife that Samantha is all set to become a reality show host, just like her father-in-law, Nagarjuna who has hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and Bigg Boss in the past.

Samantha is surely on a high. Sometime back, her Jaanu, the Telugu remake of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s 96 had released and received rave reviews. Though it didn’t commercially perform well, Sam was showered with praises for her rollicking act. Later, it was announced that she would be a part of Vignesh Shivn’s next directorial – Kathuvakkula Rendu Kaadhal – co-staring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She is also set to make her web series debut with The Family Man 2, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. Speculations are rife that Sam is all set to become a reality show host, just like her father-in-law, Nagarjuna who has hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and Bigg Boss in the past. However, an official announcement on this is yet to come by. It is being said that Sam’s new show will be along the lines of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu.

Reports also say that Sam is joining hands for Ashwin Saravanan’s next, paired opposite Prasanna. The movie is said to be a women-centric flick, likely to be made in Tamil-Telugu and is reported to go on floors in a couple of months. It is being said that shooting will kickstart with a schedule in Dehradun.

Ashwin Saravanan last made Game Over with in the lead, which managed to wow critics. Prasanna, on the other hand, was seen in Karthick Naren’s Mafia alongside Arun Vijay, which opened to mixed reviews.

Credits :Telugu 123

