Samantha begins second schedule of Yashoda in Hyderabad after one week of break for New Year

Samantha has begun the second shooting schedule of her upcoming pan Indian film Yashoda today in Hyderabad. After one week of break for New Year, Samantha resumed work and is busy shooting the second schedule. The entire film will be wrapped up on March 31, if things go as per schedule.

Ahead of New Year, Samantha wrapped the first schedule in Pune. Soon after her work commitments, she took a short break and enjoyed a trip to Goa with her best friends.

Recently, the producer released a statement about the shooting details and said, "The second schedule will commence on January 3 and will go on till January 12 while the last schedule is from January 20 to March 31. The entire film will be wrapped up on March 31, if things go as per schedule."

The venture is being jointly helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. The film will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu essaying the titular role with Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing pivotal parts.

Meanwhile, Samantha is now waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. Her Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is also due for release in 2022.

Apart from this, Samantha is also making her debut in Hollywood with in Philip John directorial Arrangements of Love.

Also Read: 5 STATEMENTS by Samantha that prove she is a fiercely independent and confident boss lady