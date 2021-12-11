Samantha being pampered by pet Sasha in THIS cute video is all about true love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped the most adorable reel with her bulldog pup Sasha. In the reel, Samantha and Sasha are lying next to each other and while Sasha is looking at the actress, Samantha is cutely avoiding her pet’s gaze, something which she couldn't ignore for long. The actress captioned it as, “Pit Bulls are ferocious they say, aggressive they say.. who this baby then?” Samantha is often seen spending quality time with her pets and even shares their clips with fans on the social media.

The star lives with two canines named Hash and Sasha. While Hash is a French bulldog, Sasha is a Pit bull. Samantha has been mother to Hash for a while now and Sasha was introduced as Hash’s sibling only a few months ago. Recently, the Oh baby star shared a video where Sasha is seen putting her paw on Hash as they enjoy a beautiful view from the car. These two enjoy the ride while sitting on Samantha’s lap.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will feature next in Sukumar’s directorial venture Pushpa: The Rise. The actress will be seen performing a special number in Allu Arjun starrer.

Samantha has also locked her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. Directed by Philip John, the movie is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Timeri N Murari. In the movie, Samantha will essay a strong-minded Tamil woman, running a detective agency. Samantha seems to be going steady in her career with some promising projects in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

