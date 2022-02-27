Samantha calls Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 'A Masterpiece'; Lauds her performance in the film

Alia Bhatt has delivered another masterpiece in the form of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The Highway actress has completely stolen the show in the tale of surviving in a ruthless world. Everyone is in awe of Alia Bhatt’s power-packed performance as Gangubai. South sensation Samantha is also smitten by the Bollywood diva.

Samantha took to Instagram and penned an appreciation note for Alia Bhatt after watching her most recent release. She wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi A masterpiece !! @aliaabbhatt Words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever”. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial made it in theatres on 25 February and is off to a very good start at the box office.

Check out the post below:

Apart from Samantha, other celebs like Sophie Choudry, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Seal also had a similar opinion about Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Posting on social media, Ananya Panday wrote, “It’s a master class watching you every time, Alia! Sanjay sir, you create magic!” Aditya Seal termed Alia Bhatt’s latest performance as ‘brilliantly disturbing’.

In the meantime, Samantha is currently shooting for her upcoming science thriller ‘Yashoda’. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj, along with others.

The actress will also play the lead in films ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. She will further make her foreign film debut with Philip John’s ‘Arrangements of Love’. The film which is an adaptation of a book, will feature Samantha in a never seen before role.

