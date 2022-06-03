Samantha calls Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan teaser 'deadly'; Says 'Make way for the amazing Atlee'

Our beloved celebrities are often seen standing by each other's side on many occasions. They also never shy away from praising each other on social media. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a big thumbs up after watching the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which has been helmed by filmmaker Atlee. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she penned, "Deadlyyyyy!!! Make way for the amazing @atlee47... Super proud."

Speculations about the project were rife for a long time and finally today, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed his collaboration with the ace director and unveiled the teaser of the movie, along with the title. As expected, the netizens went gaga over the intriguing clip.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Jawan has been backed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to reach the theatres on 2nd June 2023. This much-awaited flick will be available in five Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, the remaining cast and crew of Jawan will be revealed in the days to come.

On a different front, Samantha herself has many interesting projects in her kitty at the moment. She will play the lead in the new-age thriller, Yashoda which has been directed by the filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

The actress will soon appear on the big screens as princess Shakuntala in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama is presently in the post-production stage and has Dev Mohan in the role of king Dushyanta. Additionally, the flick will also mark the acting debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha as Prince Bharata.

Samantha has also signed up to essay the leading lady in the forthcoming romantic drama, Kushi alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. She further has the Hindi film Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements Of Love in the making.

