Samantha celebrates 3 years of Naga Chaitanya co-starrer Majili; Take a look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a nostalgic post as her 2019 sports drama Majili co-starring Naga Chaitanya turned 3. The Yashoda actress shared a poster of the flick on Instagram, commemorating the milestone. Have a look at Samantha's post.

The romantic movie, which released on 5 April 2019, was Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s fourth film together. These two have also shared screen space in the movies Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili garnered positive reviews from both audience and critics. The flick talks about two lovebirds, who are separated by circumstances and where fate takes these two. The project is loosely adapted from K. Viswanath's Sagara Sangamam in 1983.

Check out the post below:

The core cast of the film also has actors Divyansha Kaushik, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh and Atul Kulkarni apart from others.

After months of separation, Samantha unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram. She had already deleted their pics together in from the photo-sharing app. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya follows Samantha on the social media platform.

On October 2, 2021, this power couple announced that they have decided to end their relationship as husband and wife after four years of marriage. They broke the news with a joint statement. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on".

