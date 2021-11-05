Samantha celebrates Diwali with BFF Shilpa Reddy and Upasana Konidela; Shares happy festive PICS & VIDEOS

Samantha shared a series of happy pics and videos as she gave a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations. The actress rang in her festive celebrations with BFF Shilpa Reddy, her family and Upasana Konidela. From posing for happy festive pics to munching yummy food, Samantha had a blast.

Samantha celebrated her Diwali this year with Shilpa Reddy's family. She attended Lakshmi puja and also enjoyed some mouth-watering Pani Puri with Shilpa and her husband. The actress also shared a selfie posing with Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela. Samantha looks pretty dolled up in silver salwar kameez with her hair tied up in a bun and minimal makeup.

Yesterday, Samantha posted a pic in her indo western Diwali outfit as she posed with her pets Hash and Saasha to convey wishes to fans. This is her first Diwali since her split from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha has also been busy travelling since she and Chaitanya separated. The actress went on a spiritual trip to Char Dham Yatra and Dubai with friends. She will get back to work very soon as she has two bilingual films lined up. The stunner has wrapped up the shoot of her two upcoming films- Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi.