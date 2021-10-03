Samantha changes her social media name after announcing separation with Naga Chaitanya

One of the most loved couples in the Tollywood industry, Sam and Chay announced their separation yesterday on social media. Post the announcement, Samantha who had already dropped her surname earlier from social media accounts has now changed her name from only S to Samantha.

To unversed, the speculations regarding the trouble in their marriage started from the day when Samantha changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to only 'S'. However, her Facebook page name still reads 'Samantha Akkineni'. The unfortunate split between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya has left everyone in shock.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has reacted to his son Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha. "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength," he tweeted.

Contrary to media reports, it is learnt that Samantha has refused the alimony being offered by Naga Chaitanya and his family, ahead of their impending divorce.

While battling with all personal trauma, the actor continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her work assignments. "It’s not easy for Samantha to get up and go to work everyday. She is massively heartbroken. But she doesn’t want any project that she is associated with to suffer because of her personal life. She has always been a thorough professional and continues to be, putting up a brave front everyday. It’s not in her to be unprofessional."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya has been living in a hotel ever since he and Samantha decided to part ways