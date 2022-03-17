Samantha channels her inner diva in a swoon-worthy all-white corset & pants outfit worth Rs 11,300; Yay or Nay

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making us go weak in the knees yet again with her latest look in a white corset and trousers set. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Sam opted for a bustier corset top constructed with black drawstring detail at the front. She styled it with raw cotton denim with contrast panelling by clothing label Polite Society.

Channelling diva vibes, the Oh Baby actress flaunted her oh-so-fabulous look as she accessorised her look with elegantly curated earrings by Amama Jewels. Samantha elevated her stunning look as she tied her hair neat in a high ponty-tail. She let her outfit do all the talking by keeping the look minimal. On fleek eyebrows, glossy lip shade and blushed cheeks rounded off her look.

Oh my God!!!! She looks, killer.

Take a look:

Be it at the airport or attending a promotional event, Samantha makes sure to put the right fashion foot forward. Here's another winning look we can't stop talking about.

On the work front, Samantha is busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie Yashoda. Touted to be a new-age thriller, the film has Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the titular character alongside Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important characters.

The much-awaited film is a multi-lingual drama, helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar & Harish.