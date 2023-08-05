Samantha chills by the pool in an animal print dress; Enjoys sunset and serene nature in latest photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from film. She is enjoying her sabbatical and exploring new places. After a long vacation in Bali, the actress shared glimpses of her latest outing from an unknown location. The Yashoda actress slipped into a black and white animal print maxi dress as she is seen chilling by the pool with happy smile.

Samantha also shared a few photos enjoying the sunset, serene nature and clicking antiques of idols. The actress also posted a close-up photo of lazing on a couch.

Samantha chills during her sabbatical from work



On Sunday, the actress returned to India after a girl's trip to Bali. The girls' trip turned out to be a great time for Samantha, and this fact was evident from the pictures and videos she shared from her trip. From sightseeing to ice bath and aerial yoga, the two girls had so much fun in Bali. The Yashoda actress also posted a fun reel dancing with her friend and it took the internet by fire.

Samantha decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. She will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.