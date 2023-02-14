Samantha climbs 600 steps just days after her IVIg treatment as she offers prayers at Pazhani Murugan Temple

Given that she is undergoing treatment for Myositis, the stunner kept her mask on at all times. Just a couple of days back, Samantha took to the story section of Instagram and shared a picture with her buddies Rahul Ravindra and Nandu Reddy while she goes through myositis treatment at home. The photograph features Nandu Reddy and Rahul enjoying a heart-to-heart with a shelf full of awards in the background. The post was captioned, "Monthly IVIG Party!! New Normal."

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu prepares for the release of her mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, she recently paid a visit to the Palani Murugan temple to seek blessings. The diva climbed 600 stairs of the temple, lighting camphor on every step. Videos and pictures of the Yashoda star offering prayers in a simple yet elegant salwar kameez are doing rounds on social media. Jaanu director C Prem Kumar accompanied her during the temple visit.

About Shaakuntalam

Samantha will next grace the silver screens with the much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the movie will hit the cinema halls on 14th April 2023. The project was initially slated to release in 2022, but the venture has been pushed multiple times.

Based on the popular play by Kalidas, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and King Dushyant, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is also stepping into acting with the movie and will essay on Prince Bharata in the film. The film's cast also includes Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles, along with others. The film's technical crew has Mani Sharma on board as the music director, Sekhar V. Joseph as the cinematographer, and Prawin Pudi as the editor. Shaakuntalam has been bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks with distribution by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

A pillar of strength Samantha

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Samanth also attended a workshop with renowned performing arts expert Mrs. Aruna Bikshu to ace the classical gestures for her role. A source close to the development revealed, "Samantha has done 3 months of intense training to ace the classical gestures, graceful gait, and the character nature of Shaakuntalam. She's trained under renowned performing arts expert Aruna Bikshu and also did workshops with her. Samantha also gave her own spin to make it more relevant to millennials while maintaining mythology standards."

The sources further added, "In the peak Covid situation, Samantha stood as a pillar during the filming of Shaakuntalam. Known for being a perfectionist, she even shot during peak second wave of covid, so that filming is not delayed and the shoots in those massive sets are not stalled."

