Samantha collaborates with BAFTA winning director Philip John: Was super nervous to audition after 11 years

Samantha, the most popular actress in South, is not just foraying her wings in Bollywood but Hollywood as well. Yes, she just announced her next film and it is with BAFTA-winning director director, Philip John, popularly for 'Downtown Abbey series'. She shared pic with director & penned a note stating she was nervous auditioning after 11 years.

The film is based on the novel Arrangements of Love, which was adapted from the acclaimed novelist Timeri N Murari’s. Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, who produced Samantha's film Oh Baby is bankrolling this prestigious project as well.

Sharing the big news on social media, Samantha wrote, "A whole new world. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave . 12 years later ,and auditioning again,I felt the very same nervousness….I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed , director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey’ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !!."

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Samantha revealed that she plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs a detective agency and is a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage.

