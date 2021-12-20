Samantha comments on Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan teaser

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Dec 20, 2021
   
Samantha is known for praising good work and cinema on her social media. Yesterday she penned a long appreciation note for Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa. Now, the stunner has shared Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan teaser and commented, "beautiful."

Gehraiyaan is based on complex modern relationships also starring actor Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. Gehraiyaan is releasing on Amazon Prime on January 25. Samantha has always expressed her admiration for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. In one of the interviews, Sam said DP is so flawless and beautiful and this makes her wonder if she is even a human.  These ladies are setting the bar high in every way and how! 

Take a look at Samantha's comment on the Gehraiyaan teaser: 

On the professional front, Samantha has two bilingual projects- one with debutante Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. The shooting of the film will kickstart very soon. 

She also has mythological drama Shaakunthalam which is currently under post-production. Besides this, Samantha also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is helmed by Vignesh Shivan. 

