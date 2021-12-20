Samantha comments on Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan teaser

Samantha is known for praising good work and cinema on her social media. Yesterday she penned a long appreciation note for Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa. Now, the stunner has shared Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan teaser and commented, "beautiful."

Gehraiyaan is based on complex modern relationships also starring actor Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. Gehraiyaan is releasing on Amazon Prime on January 25. Samantha has always expressed her admiration for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. In one of the interviews, Sam said DP is so flawless and beautiful and this makes her wonder if she is even a human. These ladies are setting the bar high in every way and how!

Take a look at Samantha's comment on the Gehraiyaan teaser: