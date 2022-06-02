Samantha decks up in a red dress as she enjoys date night with her favourite people after Yashoda shoot; PICS

Samantha, the South diva is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life. Now, she gave us a glimpse of her Wednesday night. It includes date night with her favourite people Sadhna Singh and Preetham Jukalker, who are her friends and team members. While Sadhna is a makeup artist, Preetham is Stylish. The stunner is very close to both of them as they were with her through every thick and thin.

Calling Sadhna and Preetham 'home', Samantha took her Instagram story and first shared a pic flaunting her glowing skin and radiant smile as she posed along with the two in the car after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film Yashoda. Then, she posted another pic with the duo as they enjoyed a date night. The beauty dressed up in a red dress and looked ravishing as ever.

Yashoda has set high expectations among the audience since its inception. The glimpse video promised an intense thriller and received an overwhelming response from audiences. Helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the movie is all set to release on August 12th.

Samantha has a bucket full of films lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as the lead actor and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Tollywood. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip.