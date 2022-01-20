Samantha deletes divorce statement from social media

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were one of the cutest couples of the South industry. These two had left all their fans in a state of shock after they announced their separation on social media last year. The rumours of their marriage hitting the rocks had been coming in for a long time but both the stars never spoke anything about it until October 2, 2021, when Samantha and Naga took to their social media handles to announce their separation. But in a surprising turn of events, the actress has deleted her divorce statement from social media.