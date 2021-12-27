Samantha dons a boho-chic bikini in Goa, looks like a deadly combination of hot and cute; SEE PICS

Samantha is giving us major travel goals with her latest photo from Goa holiday. The stunner has shared a super hot picture of herself in a bikini and looks her happiest best. She captioned the photo saying, '#goayoubeauty."

Samantha is holidaying in Goa with her best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy and others. The Oh Baby is all set to celebrate New Year 2022 with her best pals. Usually, every year, Sam travels abroad with Naga Chaitanya to celebrate New Year's. However, this time, things will be a bit different. Well, talking about her photos in bikini, Samantha looks a deadly combination of hot and cute and we just cannot get over these happy photos.

Take a look:

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the first schedule of the upcoming film Yashoda. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. Yashoda is being made in Telugu-Tamil and the makers are planning to release the film in Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi also simultaneously.

Besides, Sam also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and has signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love. Sam has wrapped up the shoot for Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar.