Samantha down with fever, loses her voice due to hectic Shaakuntalam promotions; Makes a request to fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter and shared she is down with a fever and lost her voice due to hectic schedules and promotions. The actress said that she was really excited about this week's promotions but will not be able to attend anymore because of her health. She also urged fans to attend the promotional event this evening in Hyderabad.

Ever since last month, Samantha has been living with a choc-o-bloc schedule with back-to-back shoots and promotions of the upcoming film Shaakuntalam, which is set to release in theatres in two days. This has led the actress to fall sick. Sam recently also revealed that when she promoted Shaakuntalam in Kochi, she was shooting for Kushi and when she promoted the film in Mumbai, she was busy with the shoot of Citadel.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. "Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening… will miss you."

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweets here:

Ahead of Shaakuntalam's release on April 14, the makers hosted special premier shows for selected audiences and it has been receiving good responses. The first reviews of the film are so far good as audiences, who watched the movie hailed Samantha's performance, Arha, storyline and visuals.

About Shaakuntalam

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love and is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film features Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the King of the Puru Dynasty. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata.Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations

