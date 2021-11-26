Samantha drops 'Akkineni' from her pet Hash's name on Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently deleted most of her pictures on Instagram with Naga Chaitanya. Week's after their separation, she deleted photos of their wedding and holiday. Now, Sam has dropped Akkineni' from her pet Hash's name on Instagram. Yes, the actress has removed her estranged husband's surname from the highlights of Hash.

The rumours about their split started right after Samantha changed her name on all social media accounts. She changed her name to only 'S'. On October 2, just a few days before their marriage anniversary, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya issued a statement announcing their separation. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement ended with.

Following their separation announcement post, Samantha took two trips--Char Dham Yatra and Dubai. She is back to work and is working on her upcoming projects. The stunner will be seen in a special dance number in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise.