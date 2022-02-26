Samantha drops a cute pic as she pens a heartfelt note on marking 12 years in the film industry

Samantha, who made her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, completed 12 years in the film industry. On 26th February 2010, Samantha made her acting debut in the film Ye Maaya Chesave opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Marking the special day, the actress penned a heartfelt note about how grateful she is for her beautiful journey.

Samantha took to her social media handle and shared a super cute pic of herself, clad in a beige shirt and chunks of chains with a bright smile to pen a note on the big milestone. Adding that she is very grateful for her journey, the actress wrote, "Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world !"

Samantha is one such very few actresses who have managed to impress the audience in the first shot itself. Audiences went gaga over Sam's natural beauty, voice and performance as a catholic girl in her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave. Since then, she rose to stardom with sheer determination and went on to give blockbuster movies in her 12 years of journey in the film industry. Be it the cheerful Baby from Oh! Baby or the doting wife in Majili or the outspoken Ramalakshmi in Rangasthalam, Samantha is no doubt a bundle of talent and the most talented actress in the industry today.

Samantha has a pipeline of movies including the mythological movie Shaakuntalam with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan, which is awaiting grand release as she will be seen in the role of a princess. Her multistarrer film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is also set for release on April 28.

She has also signed her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name.

