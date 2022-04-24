Samantha drops a heartfelt birthday wish for her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan; See post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan on Instagram, along with a picture of the birthday star. These two will be sharing screen space for the first time in this forthcoming drama. She wrote, " Happy birthday Rockstar @varundvn... Wishing you the bestest year. God bless." Apart from her, Tamannaah Bhatia also shared a post on social media, "Happy Birthday @varundvn ! Wishing you a great year ahead". Besides these two, many B-town celebs also dropped birthday wishes for Varun Dhawan.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Samantha has come on board the cast of Varun Dhawan fronted Citadel. Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, this is the first time that Varun Dhawan is working with the director duo. Meanwhile, Samantha has earlier worked with the filmmakers in the highly appreciated web series, The Family Man 2. This latest drama is expected to go on the floors this July. Further updates regarding the venture are likely to be available shortly.

For the time being, Raj and DK are wrapping up the shoot for Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav starrer web series, Guns & Gulaabs.

Samantha's lineup further incorporates Vignesh Shivan's romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. This much-anticipated rom-com is scheduled to be out in theatres on April 28. She also has a pan-Indian film Yashoda and a mythological drama, Shaakuntalam in her kitty. Apart from Bollywood, Samantha is also stepping into Hollywood with John Philip's Arrangements of Love.

