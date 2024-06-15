Samantha drops her go-to therapy routine for complete body healing: From collagen bed to cryotherapy

Over the last few years, Samantha has been extremely vocal about her holistic approach to achieving mental and physical well-being, while juggling with her everyday work-life commitments.

The Kushi actress has been open about her battle with Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that impacts the muscles. Samantha has been transparent about her struggles and triumphs throughout her journey to recovery.

Samantha’s roadmap to perfect to physical and mental health

Samantha recently took to Instagram to share a post about her favorite therapy techniques and their benefits.

In her caption to the post, she wrote, “I really enjoy these therapies! They offer amazing advantages for both the mind and the body.” So, what are these techniques that Sam is talking about? Let’s find out!

The first therapy technique on Samantha’s list was Collagen Bed, a technique that is used to improve skin health and repair the body at a cellular level. “Improves skin elasticity and encourages a youthful appearance,” she wrote, talking about the technique.

Samantha then highlighted the effects of Hyperbaric therapy, stating that the technique aids in increasing oxygen levels, speeds up healing levels, and enhances overall health.

She concluded with Cryotherapy, one of the most popular therapy techniques and one that many athletes swear by for their overall well-being. Highlighting its potential benefits, the actress wrote, “Decreases inflammation, eases pain, and boosts energy levels.”

Advertisement

Samantha is currently on a break from acting but with these measures in place, she is sure to hop back on her feet and start filming again.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

While the actress is on a break right now, there are a few unreleased projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Citadel: Honey Bunny series, helmed by Raj & DK, where she will play the lead role opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

The show is a spinoff of the original Citadel (US) show starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

Apart from this, there have also been exciting reports about a film under the direction of Gautham Vasudev Menon, also starring legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty. Now, that’s a combination you don’t see every day.

How excited are you for Samantha’s comeback into films? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi to romance with Manju Warrier in Viduthalai: Part 2? Here’s what Maharaja star has to say