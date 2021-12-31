Samantha to Dulquer Salmaan, South celebs photos that took the internet by storm

Celebs and social media run hand in hand as they play the role of middlemen for audiences. Social media platforms give audiences an insight into celebs lifestyle, their shoots, personal life and whatnot. South celebs ain't any less when it comes to keeping their fans engaged, from uploading pictures of their fun endeavours to keeping fans up to date with their movies.

This year, as movie business was very slow due to the pandemic, social media was the most happening thing. Every minor pic of celebs caught millions of eyes, be Mahesh Babu's dashing pic or Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's engagement ring.

Take a look at celeb pictures that took the internet by storm.

Mahesh Babu

Post-COVID lockdown, Mahesh Babu got back to work and shared a glimpse of his new look, which made fans go gaga. He posted a pic flaunting his toned physique and charming personality, which was taken by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Samantha

Nothing stopped Samantha from acing in everything, her single pic went viral on social media. However, her recent pic in Bikini from Goa set the internet in meltdown.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the most cutest couple. A pic of the actress flaunting a ring on her hand with Vignesh Shivan in the background raised their engagement rumours. Soon, she cleared the air that the couple indeed got engaged.

Suriya and Jyotika

Suriya and Jyotika are one such couple who maintain a very low personal life. Thanks to the pandemic maybe, Jyotika made her Instagram debut and posted a pic with Suriya on the 15th anniversary by taking fans go gaga over them for setting a major couple goals.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan garnered attention with her gorgeous pictures on social media. She shared a series of photos flaunting her boho-chic look and setting the internet by fire for raising the temperature high.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan's back to shoot pic by the famous celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar made every woman fan swoon over him. the heartthrob of South, sported a clean-shaven look and looked dashing in the monochrome pic.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde set the internet ablaze with her bikini pic from Maldives vacation. The Radhe Shyam actress enjoying 'extraordinary experiences' set the internet on fire with her photos in a bikini.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda manages to trend every time he posts something on social media. A pic flaunting his ethnic look with a thoughtful caption caught eyeballs.