Samantha is elegance personified in a brocade silk saree perfect for this wedding season: Yay or Nay?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the ultimate fashion queen and the stunner proves it yet again. The Oh Baby actress grabs the attention yet again with her look in a brocade silk saree for a store launch event in Kadapa, AP. One can see in the photos, Sam looking elegant as always in saree. She completed the look with hair tied in a neat bun and accessoried it with heavy neckpiece and matching Jhumpa earrings.
See photos:
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
