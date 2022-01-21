Samantha embraces ‘new beginnings’ as she goes skiing on her vacation; WATCH soothing video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a whale of a time in her winter vacation and her latest pictures and videos on social media are proof. Since the past few months, Samantha has been on quite a few holidays across the country as well as abroad. The gorgeous actress has been blessing her fans on Instagram with glimpses of the same. While she ringed in the New Year 2022 with a fun vacation in Goa with her friends, Samantha is now amidst scenic snow-clad locations and is having a gala time as she goes skiing.

A few moments back, Samantha took to her Instagram space and shared a fun video in which the actress can be seen being an absolute pro at skiing. She swished across in a swift motion, making the winter sport look like a piece of cake. Samantha rocked in a bright yellow bomber jacket and white trousers, while she also put her safety gear on. Sharing the video on the gram, Samantha wrote a fitting caption to go with it, which read, “Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken #newbeginnings #skiing”. As soon as she shared this, fans flooded the post with likes and love-filled comments.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise as she wooed the audience with her sizzling performance on the chartbuster Oo Antava. She is now waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film.

