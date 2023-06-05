Samantha enjoys a Turkish bath in Istanbul; Here's everything you need to know about hammam spa

Samantha is currently in Istanbul, a city in Turkey. After wrapping up an important schedule of her upcoming movie Kushi with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Sam extended her trip to relax and pamper herself. During her mini break, the Shaakuntalam actress experienced a hammam spa, which is also called a Turkish bath. For the unversed, it is a type of steam bath.

What is a Turkish bath or Hammam Spa?

Hammam Spa is a time-held tradition of relaxation and rejuvenation and was historically found across the Middle East, North Africa, and a few other places. This is a popular form of therapy and a method of cleansing.

It is done in a large marble steam room with high ceilings, which is visible in a photo shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The room is heated by an aroma furnace with hot air flowing through conduits placed under the floor. There are individual sinks, also referred to in Turkish as 'kurna.' The sinks run both hot and cold water. Metal or copper bowls are used to pour hot or cold water, as per choice, over the head and body while you are on a bed-like platform to lie on and relax. The bowls used are called 'tas' in Turkish.

How to have the ultimate hammam experience and how much does it cost?

From traditional hammam treatment to the Ultimate Organic, the treatments start from Rs 9,706 approx to Rs 21,618 approx at Shangri-La, a Hotel where Samantha experienced Turkish bath. While traditional bath includes body scrub, the luxury version adds water therapy, a smoothing hair wash, and a full body moisturization with milk and honey. The last, an organic hammam spa at the 5-star hotel is all about full body massage with the application of an organic hair mask, face mask, and rose oil salt scrub to complete.

What to wear?

'Peştamal," is a classic Turkish bathing towel that's used to wrap the body and is made of natural fibers. Also said to be the most purchased accessory in Turkey. A lot of hammam places provide waterproof slippers. However, one can get their own for sanitary purposes.

Meanwhile, Samantha will reportedly join Varun Dhawan in Serbia for the shoot of an important schedule of Citadel India.

