Samantha enjoys her time in Dubai as she goes on mini-vacation post wrapping up second schedule of Kushi; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shilpa Reddy are one of the most adored BFFs in the South film fraternity. Recently, these two got together for a girl's night out in Dubai. These friends were accompanied by Shilpa Reddy's sister.

Sharing a picture of their meeting, the model wrote on her Instagram handle, "Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make My sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister My two favourite women & Well , Dheva always Finds it fun to catch up with Sam Aunty too." Posting another still with the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star, she wrote, "Guess whom did we have a chance to catch p with in Dubai.."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Samantha also recently hosted an environment event by the name Save Soil, an initiative by Sadhguru. During the function, the Yashoda actress also asked some fascinating questions to Sadhguru about life and Karma. She asked if unfairness in one’s life can be due to one's 'past karma’. To this, Sadhguru replied, “I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question.”

The stunner further questioned, “How much of one’s life is a result of their past karma? and are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one’s life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?” Answering her question with another question, Sadhguru asked Samantha if she still expects the world to be fair to her. He was also quoted saying, “By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair.”

In the meantime, Samantha has many exciting projects lined up for release in the near future including the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, the new-age thriller Yashoda, and the Hindi drama Citadel. She will also play a significant character in the Hollywood flick, Arrangement of Love.

