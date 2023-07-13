Samantha faces backlash for Kushi poster; Fans say 'Karma is boomerang' as they dig old post on 'regressive'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu landed in controversy because of her new song Aradhya from the upcoming film Kushi. A few netizens on Twitter shared a screenshot of Vijay Deverakonda keeping his leg on her. They reshared her old tweet from 2013 about a regressive poster and took a dig at her. A few also said that 'Karma hit her back'.

Back in 2013, when a poster of Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon from Nenokkadine was released, she tweeted about how regressive it was. She wrote, "Saw a poster of a yet-to-be-released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but it's point is actually that it is deeply regressive (sic)."

Now, after the Aradhya song was released, a few netizens made her old tweets viral along with the poster of Vijay putting his leg on Samantha. Some of them also pointed out that many Samantha films including Kushi are also regressive. A few netizens wrote, 'Karma hits back', 'Karma is boomerang' and etc.

Kushi poster of Vijay Deverakonda putting his leg on Samantha goes viral

Samantha wraps up Kushi and Citadel shoot

Aradhya's song showcases beautiful romance and cozy moments between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, who are seen as a newly married couple. The song has already become a chartbuster and a new favourite among music lovers. Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana and is a highly awaited film. The pan-Indian film is scheduled to release worldwide on September 1.

On the other hand, Samantha has also wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel. On Thursday morning, she shared a photo and shared that July 13 is special for her as she wrapped up Citadel. Last night, the actress was also clicked in Mumbai after completing the shoot.

The Indian version of Citadel is helmed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK and also stars Varun Dhawan. As the actress has wrapped up her current work commitments, she will reportedly take a break from work for six months. The actress is taking a pause from acting to focus on her health.

