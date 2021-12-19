Samantha finally opens up on Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa; Sukumar REVEALS she rejected song initially

Samantha's first-ever special song titled, Oo Antava, is getting mixed reactions from the audience on social media. The special dance number featuring Samantha in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has taken social media by storm. While a section of the audience is amazed by Sam's never seen before avatar, a lot of them have slammed her for doing this item number. Recently, reacting to her being a part of it, Sam said, "It is so challenging...To get the steps right, rhythm and everything right is very tiring."

Director Sukumar, on the other hand, stated that Samantha rejected the offer initially saying she couldn't be a part of it. However, he managed to convince her. He gave her an example of Pooja Hegde's dance number in Rangasthalam.

Keeping the controversy around the song aside, Sam is thrilled and enjoying the response of the audience for her first dance number. Recently, sharing a couple of videos on Instagram stories of the audience hooting at her song in the theatres, Sam wrote, "thrilled", "madness."

Check out her reaction to doing this item number:

At a recent press meet in Chennai, Allu Arjun was asked regarding the controversy surrounding Oo Antava as it portrays that men are lustful. To this, AA gave an awkward smile and said, "It's true. Whatever is written in the song is true," and he passed on the mic to music composer DSP.

Reportedly, the Men's Association has filed a lawsuit against the makers in Andhra Pradesh and following the complaint, AA's team has made the video song private on YouTube while the lyrical one, in all the languages, is still available.

Pushpa's music is composed by Devi Dri Prasad while the lyrics for Oo Antava are written by Chandrabose and Viveka in Telugu and Tamil, respectively.

Also Read: Did Naga Chaitanya just take a dig at Samantha's career choices?