Samantha flaunts her 'desi girl' moment in black Arpita Mehta number and strappy mirrorwork blouse

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- the fashion queen, took over New York dressed in an Indian girl's go-to uniform- a saree. Her timeless statement-making drapes in organza and georgette have always managed to grab everyone's attention. By Arpita Mehta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest look in a black saree is a perfect pick for the upcoming wedding season.

Sam, known for her classic yet so comfy style statement, wore this georgette ready-to-wear saree with a blouse that is decorated with mirror work and hand embroidery. Wrapped in elegance, Samantha wore this black Arpita Mehta number at an event in New York. The key element was a strappy, sweetheart neckline blouse in barikh cutdana hand embroidery which enhanced her look.

Planning an outfit for your BFF's wedding, take notes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu!

Samantha's hair and makeup

To accessorise her saree, her widespread smile, of course, acts as a cherry on the cake. Besides, Sam wore a pair of statement-making earrings that sets every bit of royal vibe, and a kada in gold that came with uncut diamonds. Clearly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to skip on the necklace and let her embroidered blouse play the hero of her look.

With short hair styled in soft curls, the Pan-India star completed her three-tiered saree look with lowkey makeup in soft smoky eyes and dark brown lip color.

Interestingly, when it comes to her choice of Indian clothing, the Kushi actor definitely pulls off timeless ensembles that are also Gen Z-friendly.

Meanwhile, during her speech in New York, Samantha said, "They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when u shot for my first film here…," further added, "A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it…but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later…."

