Samantha flaunts her 'desi girl' moment in black Arpita Mehta number and strappy mirrorwork blouse

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sure knows how to pull off timeless ensembles that are Gen Z-friendly. Check out her latest look in black Arpita Mehta saree.

Written by Khushboo Ratda Updated on Aug 22, 2023   |  08:16 PM IST  |  1.4K
Samantha look in Arpita Mehta saree
Samantha flaunts her 'desi girl' moment in black Arpita Mehta number and strappy mirrorwork blouse (PC: Samantha Instagram)

Key Highlight

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- the fashion queen, took over New York dressed in an Indian girl's go-to uniform- a saree. Her timeless statement-making drapes in organza and georgette have always managed to grab everyone's attention. By Arpita Mehta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest look in a black saree is a perfect pick for the upcoming wedding season. 

Sam, known for her classic yet so comfy style statement, wore this georgette ready-to-wear saree with a blouse that is decorated with mirror work and hand embroidery. Wrapped in elegance, Samantha wore this black Arpita Mehta number at an event in New York.  The key element was a strappy, sweetheart neckline blouse in barikh cutdana hand embroidery which enhanced her look. 

Planning an outfit for your BFF's wedding, take notes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu! 

Samantha in black Arpita Mehta saree

Samantha's hair and makeup

To accessorise her saree, her widespread smile, of course, acts as a cherry on the cake. Besides, Sam wore a pair of statement-making earrings that sets every bit of royal vibe, and a kada in gold that came with uncut diamonds. Clearly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to skip on the necklace and let her embroidered blouse play the hero of her look. 

Advertisement

With short hair styled in soft curls, the Pan-India star completed her three-tiered saree look with lowkey makeup in soft smoky eyes and dark brown lip color. 

Samantha in black Arpita Mehta saree

Interestingly, when it comes to her choice of Indian clothing, the Kushi actor definitely pulls off timeless ensembles that are also Gen Z-friendly.

Samantha in black Arpita Mehta saree

Meanwhile, during her speech in New York, Samantha said, "They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when u shot for my first film here…," further added, "A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it…but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later…." 

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns Ritu Kumar’s unconventional fusion fit with embroidered jacket, corset, flared pants

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Guess the first salary of THESE celebs

Advertisement
About The Author
Khushboo Ratda
Khushboo Ratda
Journalist

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in explor... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Samantha Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!