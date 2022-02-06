Samantha flaunts her new hairdo and classic look in tank top as she enjoys lunch with besties; PHOTOS

Samantha has got her Sunday sorted as she steps out on a lunch date with her friends Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar posted a couple of photos from their lunch outing and like always, Sam steals the show. One can see, Sam is flaunting her new hairdo and is sporting a classic look in a brown tank top.

Sharing the photo, Varalaxmi wrote, "Isn't she lovely..?? Absolutely stunning..so gorgeous. BTW she is buying me lunch for this post."

Reposting the same on her Instagram story, Sam wrote, "can't read that last line...what was that again."

Check out the photos below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently visited Mumbai, especially for her haircut and also got a new hair colour. She is looking as fabulous as ever!

On the work front, Sam will be seen next in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The stunner will be sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the much-awaited rom-com, releasing on February 11.

Besides, she also has Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. Meanwhile, the Oh Baby actress has signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love. The film will commence in August 2022.

Samantha is currently busy with the shooting of Yashoda, directed by Hari Shankar.