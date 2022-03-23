Samantha flaunts her toned body & washboard abs in the latest gym PIC

Apart from being a great actor, Samantha is quite the fashionista and a fitness enthusiast. On Wednesday morning, the actress shared a glimpse of her gym-time on her Instagram story and trust us, the picture is a feast to eyes! It's abs day for the beauty and her 4 packs will surely cure your mid-week blues and serve the right motivation.

Samantha took her Instagram story and shared a pic of just her toned body and not her face. Clad in pink athleisure attire, she can be seen flaunting her toned body & washboard abs in the pic. The actress set major fitness goals and we just can't over her toned abs.

Check out the pic here:

Samantha never fails to motivate us with fitness inspirations. Be it high intensity workouts or yoga, she can ace them all and make them look easier as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan in lead roles.

The actress also has two other mainstream projects Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal waiting for release this year.

Also Read: WATCH: Samatha's intense workout with her dog is the cutest thing you'll see today

