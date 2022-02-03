Samantha flaunts natural glowing skin in this selfie and we can't get enough of her beauty

Each social media post of Samantha garners a wide range of attention by setting goals for everything she does. Be it fashion goals or skin goals, Samantha aces every outfit and no-makeup look like no one else. The actress has yet again shared a pic flaunting her glowing natural skin and we are in awe of her beauty.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a no-makeup selfie which shows her glowing and clear skin. As it is known that Samantha is a skincare-obsessed person, and let us just say she nailed the natural look selfie. The cute selfie in ethnic wear and glowy skin is sending us happy vibes and her bright smile with pink cheek is total goals, which we all women crave for.

The Jaanu actress has once again made all of her fans lightheaded with her million-dollar smile and bright glowing skin. Check the photo here:

On the work front, Samantha is waiting for the release of the mythological film Shaakuntalam and the romantic Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and is set to release in theatres in April.

She is busy shooting for the next pan-Indian film titled Yashoda. Directed by Hari and Harish, Samantha's Yashoda also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. The actress also has a Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philips.

