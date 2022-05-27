Samantha & furry friend Sasha spend time as she takes a break during her workout session; See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the mother of two furry babies Sasha and Hash. She keeps on sharing sneak peeks into her time with these two cuties. Today she shared a picture of her morning with Sasha. The actress took a break from her training session to pamper Sasha. Posting a photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Early rising and loving...Missed this".

Yesterday, the Kushi actress shared the video of her latest gym session on social media as she returned from Kashmir after wrapping the first schedule of her romantic drama with Vijay Deverakonda. She captioned the clip, "I had a really long day doing action...I have scrapes and bruises to prove it. Can we go easy today? @junaid.shaikh88-sureee of course!! And then plans the toughest arms and back work out there is. @junaid.shaikh88 I just want you to know I didn't miss you at all this past month."

Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and will also have Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in pivotal roles. Scheduled to be out on 23 December, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Hridayam fame composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has provided the tunes for the movie and Murali G has cranked the camera. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the editing of the venture has been done by Prawin Pudi.

In the meantime, Samantha has several other promising ventures in the making at the moment. She will appear as princess Shakuntala in Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Apart from this, she will play the lead in the new age thriller, Yashoda. The star will also do her first Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love under the direction of Philip John. Adding on, she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan in the Hindi flick, Citadel.

