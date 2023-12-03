Samantha gets into the Christmas spirit with her furry babies; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting into the holiday spirit of Christmas with love for her furry babies, Hash and Saasha as we enter December. The actress shared a recent story on her Instagram featuring her furry friends.

The story featured both her dogs climbing on top of her with full-on excitement and love for her. In the clip, Samantha is seen lying down over a Christmas-themed rug as part of her home decor.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's adorable post with her pets

As Christmas is just around the corner, the lively and fun-filled time of the year has seemingly caught up to the likes of Samantha and her furry babies as well.

Samantha has been the proud dog mother of both her furry pals for some years now. Her first dog, Hash is a French bulldog who has been with her since a puppy and for more than 3 years now.

Hash appears most active and happy when he gets the time to play with Samantha whenever possible and playing with her. Later on, the actress also adopted an American bulldog terrier called Saasha, who seems to enjoy spending time with both Hash and Samantha.

Hash being one of those iconic dogs of Indian celebrities is often seen over the years enjoying and spending time with both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya on separate occasions. Moreover, if we ever need a daily dose of energy from these dog pals, one might just need to check out the dozen posts Samantha has for her buddies on Instagram.

More about Samantha’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently taking a little break from her hectic schedule of films and kicking it back to focus more on her health. Her vacations may have limited her from films for now but she is very active.

The actress was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda for the film Kushi, directed by Shiv Nirvana. The film which was a romantic comedy was however met with mixed reactions and did not do well in the theaters. Moreover, Samantha is next set to feature in an English-Tamil bilingual movie called Chennai Stories, which would serve as her debut in Hollywood movies.

The actress is also part of the Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel which is directed by Family Man fame Raj & DK with Varun Dhawan playing the lead role.

