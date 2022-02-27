Samantha gets a surprise on Yashoda sets as she completes 12 years in the industry; PIC

Samantha recently completed 12 glorious years in the industry. Marking this huge milestone in her career, the crew of her upcoming pan-India film ‘Yashoda’ had a small get-together with the star. The occasion was made special for the ‘Shaakuntalam’ actress with some balloons and cake. Samantha’s Yashoda co-star, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared a picture from the on-set bash and captioned it, “Congratulations !”

The star commenced the second schedule of ‘Yashoda’ in Hyderabad this January, after taking some time off for New Year. Before heading on a trip to Goa, Samantha had wrapped the first schedule of the film in Pune. If everything goes as per plan, the makers believe that the shoot for ‘Yashoda’ will be wrapped by March.

With Samantha in the lead, the science fiction thriller also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, apart from others. Touted to be a new age thriller, the film has been written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies, Mani Sharma has composed the playlist for Samantha’s next. Makers are planning to release the movie in five languages. Apart from the original Telugu version, the venture will also be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha’s other projects in the pipeline include Gunasekhar’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ and Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. In the meantime, the star is also geared up to make her Hollywood debut with Philip John’s ‘Arrangements of Love’.

