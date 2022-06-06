Samantha gets a sweet reply from co-star Ranveer Singh as she shares an adorable selfie from their shoot

Yesterday, Samantha took the internet on fire when she posted a pic with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actors recently came together for an advertisement shoot in Mumbai. Calling him the sweetest ever, she shared a pic on her Instagram handle and now Ranveer has reacted to it.

Ranveer Singh reacted to the post and commented, "D'was a delight."

Post her grand OTT debut in Hindi, Samantha is also set explore in Bollywood as well. She also shot something exciting with Varun Dhawan, which has not been announced officially.

Samantha has a bucket full of films lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as the lead actor and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Tollywood. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress is also busy shooting for her upcoming pan Indian thriller film, Yashoda.

Besides this, she also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK with Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha is also set to make her Hollywood debut with BAFTA-winning director, Philip John's film Arrangements of love.