Samantha gives an EPIC response to a troll saying women rise 'just to fall': 3 befitting replies to her fans
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave an epic response when a netizen trolled her saying women rise 'just to fall'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman of substance with an undying fighter spirit. During her career spanning more than two decades, she has been subjected to several trolls. However, the diva has always managed to shut them with fitting replies. Recently, she decided to react to some Tweets directed at her. One of the netizens wrote on the micro-blogging site that women rise "just to fall". Reacting to this, she said, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."
When another user asked her "how’s life lately? @Samanthaprabhu2", she wrote, "Different !!.
Another netizen posted on her wall, "I will always be your loyal fan, your protector, your confidante. I love you with all my heart. My love for you will always remain @Samanthaprabhu2 ma'am." To this, she reacted, "Thank you for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers."
Additionally, she received the Tweet, "Hi @Samanthaprabhu2 You're in all my prayers, You will come back bigger and stronger, lots of lots love love", and here is what Samantha said, "will be needing them."
Shaakuntalam release date!
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will next grace the silver screens with her primary mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Now, the makers have unveiled the release date of this much-awaited Telugu film, helmed by Gunasekhar. This highly-anticipated project will hit the big screens on 17th February this year. Sharing the exciting update, the Yashoda actress Tweeted, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D." Shaakuntalam will be available to the audience in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, along with 3D.
Samantha's lineup
Over and above this, Samantha also has the forthcoming romantic entertainer Kushi alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. She will also make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan starrer Citadel. While reports were doing rounds that the stunner has opted out of the venture, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned otherwise. A source confirmed, "Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January."
