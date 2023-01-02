Samantha gives an EPIC response to a troll saying women rise 'just to fall': 3 befitting replies to her fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman of substance with an undying fighter spirit. During her career spanning more than two decades, she has been subjected to several trolls. However, the diva has always managed to shut them with fitting replies. Recently, she decided to react to some Tweets directed at her. One of the netizens wrote on the micro-blogging site that women rise "just to fall". Reacting to this, she said, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend." Check out the posts below:

When another user asked her "how’s life lately? @Samanthaprabhu2", she wrote, "Different !!.

Another netizen posted on her wall, "I will always be your loyal fan, your protector, your confidante. I love you with all my heart. My love for you will always remain @Samanthaprabhu2 ma'am." To this, she reacted, "Thank you for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers."

Additionally, she received the Tweet, "Hi @Samanthaprabhu2 You're in all my prayers, You will come back bigger and stronger, lots of lots love love", and here is what Samantha said, "will be needing them."