Samantha gives it back gracefully to troll who called her 'divorced ruined second hand item'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life has been the talk of the town ever since she parted ways with husband Naga Chaitanya. Unfortunately, the actress is being targeted on social media for her life and professional choices. A Twitter user made a mean comment on her saying, "@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!." However, she took the comment gracefully and has won us over.

She replied, "Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul." The gorgeous Samantha has destroyed the troll yet again with kindness. Samantha recently received backlash for being a part of Pushpa's dance number, Oo Antava. But she shut backlash with a savage long note yesterday. Sharing a still from the song, Samantha wrote on Instagram, "I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love."

Meanwhile, check out her reply to a mean comment on her personal life:

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

Also Read: Samantha comments on Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan teaser

On the professional front, Samantha has two bilingual projects and the shooting of the films is yet to go on floors. She is doing one film with debutante Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. The shooting of the film will kickstart very soon.

Besides, the Oh Baby actress also has mythological drama Shaakunthalam which is currently under post-production. Besides this, Samantha also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is helmed by Vignesh Shivan.