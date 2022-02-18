Samantha grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast song ‘Arabic Kuthu’; Pooja Hegde REACTS

The first song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast had released on Valentine’s Day and took the Internet by storm. The song is all over the Internet and has become a social media sensation. Fans and many celebrities have already taken the challenge to groove on this peppy number. Earlier, Pooja Hegde danced on the tunes on ‘Arabic Kuthu’ while vacationing in the Maldives and created a buzz. Now, south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the bandwagon and showed off her moves on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha danced on ‘Arabic Kuthu’ and wrote, “Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #Beast.” As soon as Samantha posted the video, it created a buzz among her fans and fellow industry friends as they started pouring in comments. Actress Sanya Malhotra dropped fire emoticons into the comment section and actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Pooja Hegde too liked the post. Samantha’s fans too dropped fire and heart emoticons into the comment section.

Watch Samantha’s video here

For the unversed, Arabic Kuthu has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan. The song is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil kuthu beats.

Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Beast. The film will also mark Pooja Hegde’s return to Tamil cinema after almost a decade. The actress last did a Tamil film in 2012 which was Mysskin’s Mugamoodi.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Pooja Hegde takes on the Arabic Kuthu challenge; Flaunts hot dance moves on a yacht