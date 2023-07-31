Samantha has a new gym partner and THIS workout video will leave you green with envy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak and there's no denial about it. She makes it a point to workout every day and is back today to set motivation with her latest workout video. The actress shared a glimpse of her Monday morning workout at the gym and has got the cutest company of her pet cat Gelato.

Samantha, who returned home, after her vacation in Bali, shared a glimpse of Monday morning and it's too cute. She was accompanied by her new pet cat Gelato and proved that workouts can be fun too when you enjoy it. The actress is seen holding Gelato in her arms as she does her workout. She couldn't stop hugging, kissing, and smiling in the workout video with her pet cat.

Samantha begins her morning with cuddles and workout ft her pet cat Gelato

The Yashoda actress shared another fun video of checking the weight of Gelato at the gym. She is heard saying 'you need to put on some muscle' and laughing at her gym trainer Junaid Shaikh.



Samantha on a break from work

Samantha is on a break from work, enjoying her time, exploring, and healing. The actress decided to take a pause from acting and announced a reportedly six months break from work. She took the decision to focus on herself and her health as she suffers from the rare condition myositis. After wrapping up her work commitments, she began her sabbatical and has been sharing glimpses on social media as well, updating fans of her day-to-day activities.

She recently spent a long vacation in Bali and is back in India. The actress took the internet by fire with her back-to-back vacation photos.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, although Samantha is on break, she has two projects lined up for release. Samantha will soon also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. The film is scheduled for grand release on September 1. The title song of Kushi was released recently and fans can't get over their chemistry. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is a beautiful love story set in the backdrop of Kashmir.

The actress also has the Hindi web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan, directed by Raj and DK. She wrapped up the shoot before beginning her break last month.

