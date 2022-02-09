Samantha has the cutest family ever & this pic of them enjoying a nap together is proof; PIC

If Samantha loves someone the most, then it is definitely her furry pups, Hash and Sasha. The cute paws tag along with their mom everywhere, from workout to sleep, and her social media post is the proof of it. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of them napping together, and all we can say is what an adorable family.

Samantha shared a cute picture, where she, Hash, and Sasha can be sleeping happily on their queen-size bed. She filled the pic with heart and captioned it as, "Love." In the photo, Samantha can be seen in a striped white kurta and pyjama with Hash and Sasha beside her.

Check out the pic here:

Yesterday, Samantha shared a fitness video but it was her cute pets that are winning the Internet all over. While she was trying to work out, her furry friends continuously interrupted her.

On the work front, Samantha is waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is currently busy shooting for her pan-Indian film with director Hari and Harish and a Hollywood film with Philip John titled Arrangements of Love.

