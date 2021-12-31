Samantha has a 'powerful' message for all on New Year 2022; Find out HERE

It was a tough year for Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the personal front. It was earlier this year that she got divorced from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress who is not only a popular name in the South industry now but has also made a mark in Bollywood after the release of her web show The Family Man 2, has opened up about her divorce on several occasions. Now, as we are all set to welcome New Year 2022, Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her furry friend and wrote a long heartwarming note with it.

In the picture, Samantha's pet dog is taking a nice nap on her bed and looks so cute. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “If your biggest achievement this year was simply making it this far, simply waking up in the morning when you didn’t want to face the day, simply surviving - that is something to celebrate, too. Keep finding the things that make you believe in your healing. Be gentle with yourself and never forget that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who you are becoming. We are in this together. 2022 Stronger Wiser Kinder.”

Take a look:

Talking about her upcoming work, actress Samantha has already wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The makers are likely to make the announcement on the release date soon. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film. Samantha will also appear in Philip John directorial Arrangements of Love. To note, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Indian Timeri N Murari. Apart from that, Samantha will also star in Vignesh Shivan’s next. The project named Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. It will likely hit the theatres in Feb 2022.

