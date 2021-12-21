Samantha has the sweetest birthday message for Tamannaah Bhatia; Showers love on her

Tamannaah Bhatia turns a year older today and fans of the actress are showering her with love on social media. Samantha is the first among the celebs to send a birthday wish to her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote, "wishing the gorgeous @tamannaahspeaks a very happy birthday.. I've seen you grow from strength to strength my love."

The message further read, "and it has made me so happy to see the actor/person you have become today. more power to you always." Tamannaah and Samantha often give major boss lady vibes. Being in such a competitive industry, it is great to see how these two stunning ladies are setting a major example by lifting each other up.

Take a look at Samantha's birthday wish for Tamanaah Bhatia:

Venkatesh Daggubati who will be sharing the screen space with Sye Raa actress in their upcoming film F3 also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her. "Happy happy birthday dear @tamannaahspeaks..Hope you find all the happiness and success this year! Wishing you only the best!."

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a lot of films lined up for release in 2022 including- F3, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakalam. Plan A Plan B is a quirky coming-of-age Netflix film.

Talking about F3: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming sequel is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Tamannaah, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen play the lead roles.

