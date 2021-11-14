Samantha to have a special dance number in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa; REPORTS

Samantha is reportedly roped in for a special dance number in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. According to reports, the makers have zeroed in on Samantha for the same but there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. If reports are anything to go by, Sam will kickstart shooting for the same by next week.

Samantha's addition to the star cast is going to be a visual extravaganza for the audience. Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the main antagonist while Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya plays an important role. The first part of the magnum opus titled Pushpa: The Rise will release on December 17.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha will be seen sharing the screen space with Samantha upcoming film, Shaakuntalam.

Directed by Gunasekhar, Arha will be seen playing the role of younger Prince Bharata. Earlier, Samantha in an interview said, "Arha was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done."

"She was confident of herself despite there being 200-300 people on the set. She got her takes right on the first go," Sam said in an interview with Filmfare.