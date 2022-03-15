Samantha heaps praises on Alia Bhatt as she pens a birthday note: Is there anything you can't do?

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and showered love on the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The actress penned a birthday note filled with praises. "Happy birthday @aliaabhat. Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements.... we all know you are just getting started."

Along with the lovely note, Samantha also shared a stunning pic of Alia donning no makeup look in a white pantsuit. The Jaanu actress has always shown her pure love and support towards Alia Bhatt. A few days ago as well, after watching Alia's Gangubai movie, she lauded her performance and called it 'a masterpiece'

Check out Samantha's birthday note for Alia Bhatt here: