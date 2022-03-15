Samantha heaps praises on Alia Bhatt as she pens a birthday note: Is there anything you can't do?
Samantha took to her Instagram handle and showered love on the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The actress penned a birthday note filled with praises. "Happy birthday @aliaabhat. Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements.... we all know you are just getting started."
Along with the lovely note, Samantha also shared a stunning pic of Alia donning no makeup look in a white pantsuit. The Jaanu actress has always shown her pure love and support towards Alia Bhatt. A few days ago as well, after watching Alia's Gangubai movie, she lauded her performance and called it 'a masterpiece'
Check out Samantha's birthday note for Alia Bhatt here:
Alia is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiwadi, which has broke a few records at the box office as it grossed over Rs 100 crore within a week. The diva is also gearing up for her grand debut in South with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is set for release on March 25. The actress won hearts with her 'Telugu girl look' in the recently released RRR Celebration Anthem along with lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Meanwhile, coming to Samantha, apart from south movies like Shaakuntalam, Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda, she is all over the news for her upcoming Bollywood project Citadel with Varun Dhawan and directors duo Raj and DK alongside Avengers fame Russo Brothers.
