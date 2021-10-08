Samantha house hunting in Mumbai as she plans to step into Bollywood?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the most loved couple of Tollywood announced their separation on their respective social media handles. However, Sam and Chay were reportedly living separately since a month when rumours began in the tinsel town. Reportedly, that Samantha is hunting for a house in Mumbai as she will be foraying into the Bollywood industry.

A source close to Samantha revealed to News18, “While Samantha in one of her fan interactions has denied moving to Mumbai, the actor is actually looking for a house in the city. She has seen a few houses in Juhu, Khar and Bandra (suburban Mumbai) and is yet to finalise it. This won’t be her permanent home and will continue to juggle between the two cities. She will continue staying in Hyderabad but will also have a new address in Mumbai."

The source further also said that Samantha has decided to move to Mumbai for work, “Samantha has become popular after the success of The Family Man 2. The actor has been receiving many offers from the Hindi film industry. Samantha who started her career a decade ago is yet to work in a Hindi film. She is already in talks with Amazon Prime Video for another project which is almost finalised. She has been living out of a suitcase, travelling to Mumbai for script discussions with many filmmakers. Since she plans to spend a considerable time in the city, Samantha now wants a permanent residence in Mumbai."

After four years of marriage, Sam and Chay have parted ways as wife and husband but said shall remains friends as they know each other for a decade. However, the actress has been sharing cryptic quotes since quite a few days. Today, she shared about how women are questioned and men are not.

Meanwhile, after a month of break, Samantha has got back to work. She will reportedly announce about her next project soon.