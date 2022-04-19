Samantha inspires fans to never stop as she shares glimpse of her workout during Dubai vacay; PICS

Samantha flew to Dubai for a vacation with her sister and is having a gala time. Amidst all that, the actress made sure to not miss fitness even on vacation and we are inspired by the dedication. She shared a pic as she sat down on a yoga mat to work out and mentioned that her trainer doesn't leave her even on holidays. The beauty inspires fans to never stop and let go of their fitness routine.

Samantha is a hardcore fitness freak. If you look into her Instagram feed, there is clear proof of how adamant she is about fitness and a healthy lifestyle. From heavyweights, and squats to meditation, the beauty is an all-rounder and never misses to serve a daily dose of inspiration to work out with her videos and photos.

Well, apart from working out, Samantha is having a nice time with her sister in Dubai. She shared a few pics and they give major wanderlust vibes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 28 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Recently, the glimpse video of the second song titled Dippam Dappam was released on social media. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish.

The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release. The beauty had wrapped up dubbing a few days ago and an official release date is expected to be announced soon.

