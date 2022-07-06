Samantha Instagram gets hacked? Actress' manager apologies after unusual post shared on her profile goes viral

Samantha is a very active social media user and often shares her day to day glimpse on her Instagram handle. However, the actress' latest post on Instagram created choas as an unusual post which was not related to her in any way and was shared. Soon after, fans concluded that Samantha's Instagram account was hacked and hence the malicious post is being displayed on her profile.

As the unsusal post went viral already as fans took screenshot of the image and shared it on the Internet, Samantha's digital manager Seshanka apologised and issued a clarification note. issued a statement revealing that there was a 'technical glitch' due to which an Instagram post got cross-posted on her handle.

“Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha’s account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion cased on the same," she wrote in an Instagram Story. It was later posted by Samantha too on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has a bucket full of films lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as the lead actor and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Tollywood. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress also has another pan-Indian film titled Yashoda.

The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip.