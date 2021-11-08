Samantha invited as a speaker at IFFI as she is set to make her Bollywood debut

Samantha has been invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. which will happen in November second week. Along with her, Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, director Vivek Agnihotri and Manoj Bajpayee are also speakers. Reportedly, the film festival is considered a good space for her to foray her wings into the Bollywood industry.

Samantha, who has huge popularity in the South, has received tremendous response from Hindi audiences and Bollywood celebs on her performance as Raji from the web series The Family Man 2. This web series has made Samantha garner fame as audiences welcomed her with open arms.

While there have been reports that she will be foraying in Bollywood, now there are new rumours that the actress has already signed her maiden Hindi project and an announcement about it will be made soon. Reportedly, she has signed her maiden Hindi film under Tapsee Pannu's home production. However, there is no confirmation about this as of now.

The actress is also simultaneously thinking to shift to Mumbai as has seen a few houses in Juhu, Khar and Bandra (suburban Mumbai).

Meanwhile, in the South, Samantha recently announced a bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan on Dussehra. Billed to be a breezy different love story, the film will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.